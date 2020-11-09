We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry was reportedly left "deeply saddened" after his request for a Remembrance Day wreath to be laid on his behalf was "refused" by Buckingham Palace courtiers.

According to reports in The Times, the Duke of Sussex was “refused permission” to have a wreath laid on his behalf on Remembrance Sunday yesterday.

Former British Army soldier Prince Harry now resides in LA with wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor but is said to have asked for a wreath to be laid at London’s Cenotaph war memorial in his name.

However, it is believed that Harry’s request was denied based on the fact he no longer represents the monarchy as an official working royal.

Harry, who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, also gave up his military posts and title of Captain General of the Royal Marines when he moved to the States with Meghan.

It is thought that Prince Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, was not made aware of his request.

Prince Harry is said to be “deeply saddened” by the response to his plea and instead wore three medals and a poppy as he laid a wreath alongside Meghan at the Los Angeles National Cemetery with a message reading, ‘To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.’

Meanwhile, Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Her Majesty the Queen attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph.

The couple also released a statement saying, “It was important to The Duke and Duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.”