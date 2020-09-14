Trending:

Prince Harry is hoping to return home to the UK for this special event

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
    • Harry coming home?

    Prince Harry is likely to return to the UK briefly so he can attend the Invictus Games, according to Royal commentator Lizzie Robinson.

    Lizzie revealed that Harry will be back in time for the Invictus Games next year, and will likely stop off in the UK during that time.

    View this post on Instagram

    We are proud to present your 2020 Invictus Games UK team! Today, The Duke of Sussex, founder of the @WeAreInvictusGames, attended the UK team announcement for next year’s games in The Hague. Prince Harry created the #InvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who serve their country. Participating in the games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. Over the last few years, the stories of determination and perseverance that come out of each Invictus Game are nothing short of inspiring. Congratulations to everyone selected to represent their country at next year’s Invictus Games – we’ll see you in The Hague in 2020! #IG2020 Photo © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    Speaking on ITV Royal Rota podcast, she said “While Frogmore is laying empty at the moment, Harry said himself that they would have come over had it not been for Covid, and they would have been using it.

    “Presumably he is coming over to Europe for next year’s Invictus Games. They’re still going ahead in the Hague in the Netherlands.”

    ‘You would expect to see him there, but I guess everything is still up in the air.’

    Prince Harry, wife Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie are currently adjusting to their new life in Santa Barbara after stepping down as senior royals.

    View this post on Instagram

    In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub – a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from ‘Chef Mish’ – a local masterchef winner – which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics – supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions – who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: “In communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.” • See our previous post to see The Dukes speech #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    The Invictus Games are expected to run from 9-16th May, which might coincide with Harry’s visit to the UK.

    Prince Harry also teased plans to return to the UK next year, during a special video appearance.

    Speaking on a video call with the Rugby Football League, he said, “We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back.”

     