Harry coming home?

Prince Harry hopes to be able to return home to the UK to support something close to his heart.

The Duke of Sussex is due to return to attend royal event – six months after Megxit, according to royal commentator.

This royal news comes after the adorable way baby Archie has been stealing the limelight from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was revealed.

Prince Harry is likely to return to the UK briefly so he can attend the Invictus Games, according to Royal commentator Lizzie Robinson.

Lizzie revealed that Harry will be back in time for the Invictus Games next year, and will likely stop off in the UK during that time.

Speaking on ITV Royal Rota podcast, she said “While Frogmore is laying empty at the moment, Harry said himself that they would have come over had it not been for Covid, and they would have been using it.

“Presumably he is coming over to Europe for next year’s Invictus Games. They’re still going ahead in the Hague in the Netherlands.”

‘You would expect to see him there, but I guess everything is still up in the air.’

Prince Harry, wife Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie are currently adjusting to their new life in Santa Barbara after stepping down as senior royals.

The Invictus Games are expected to run from 9-16th May, which might coincide with Harry’s visit to the UK.

Prince Harry also teased plans to return to the UK next year, during a special video appearance.

Speaking on a video call with the Rugby Football League, he said, “We’ve got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back.”