It’s undeniable that Prince Harry’s life has changed drastically since he married his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor have left their life as senior members of the royal family for a new start in California.

Now, it is thought that the Duke of Sussex will have to give up a certain hobby too.

The Queen’s grandson welcomed his first son, Archie, with his wife last year and made the big decision to step back from the royal family back in January.

Since choosing to step down from their roles as senior members of the British monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved across the pond to California to start a new life.

Now, Prince Harry’s friend Doctor Jane Goodall has revealed that he’s likely to make another change to his lifestyle for former Suits actress Meghan.

Speaking on Prince Harry and his brother Prince William’s hunting hobby, Dr Goodall said, “They hunt and shoot. But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

The 86-year-old primatologist, who was invited to Harry and Meghan’s Windsor home Frogmore Cottage last year, has explained that she feels the Prince is struggling in his new American life.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I’ve been in touch – though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now,” she told Radio Times.

Dr Goodall also believes she may have been one of the first people outside of Archie’s family to hold him after he was born and has confessed that Prince Harry hinted at his desire to remove his son from royal life months ago.

“I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this’,” she explained.

“Harry said ‘No, he’s not growing up like that’.”