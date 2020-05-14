We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As the world continues to face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duke of Sussex has spoken publicly about why his family’s isolation together is bittersweet for him.

Earlier this year, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made the move from Vancouver to Los Angeles with Archie, one, and they had plenty of time to settle into their new home, thanks to the coronavirus lockdown.

But the Duke and Duchess still attempted to do as much as possible, with Harry taking part in a video call with families supported by WellChild, the UK charity for seriously ill children, for which he is a patron.

During the call, Harry explained, ‘Of course there are going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day-to-day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.’

Harry also revealed that, while he enjoys spending so much time with his family, he can’t help but be affected by what’s happening in the world right now.

He added, ‘To be able to have so much family time – I feel guilty to have so much family time. You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened and then maybe half an hour later, maybe a day later, there is going to be something that you have to deal with and there is no way you can run away from it – you can’t even distract yourself in another room.

‘But as long as you guys are looking after yourselves and each other, that’s the best you can do.’

Lifting each other up

When Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior royals, coronavirus was just taking its grip on the world, but in March they shared an inspiring message on social media. It read, ‘We are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference.’

And there’s no doubt Meghan will be doing what she can to support her husband, as it’s been claimed he’s struggling to adjust to his new life away from his family and has told friends he’s ‘missing the Army’, which he worked closely with even after leaving his full-time Army role.

After he stepped down as a senior royal, Harry gave up his ceremonial titles, including Captain General of the Royal Marines and Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington.

Staying in touch

Like the rest of us, the Royal Family have been using technology to stay connected.

Giving a rare joint interview to the BBC, close to Archie’s first birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talked about how they stay connected.

William said, ‘We have been talking to all of the family online. It has been a really great way of keeping in touch.’

And Kate added, ‘Your father and my parents and our families have really loved keeping in touch with the children. It’s really hard times, particularly over family times like Easter.’

Adding, ‘So we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other.’

It’s believed Meghan, Harry and Archie also took part in a call to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.