Is Prince Harry under pressure to have a hair transplant?

For years, Prince William was teased by his younger brother over his hair loss, with Harry once saying, ‘I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school, along with his baldness.’

But now the shoe is firmly on the other foot, as Prince Harry has reportedly visited a top hair-loss clinic in London to help him sort out his own growing bald patch.

A source said, ‘This company is so prestigious. It’s one of the best places in the world. There are a whole range of different treatment plans on offer.

‘The richest, most-famous and well-connected people [in the world] use it. The meeting with Harry went well.’

Last year, transplant surgeon Dr Asim Shahmalak, who works in Harley Street’s Crown Clinic, claimed that Harry’s bald patch is far bigger, almost doubling in size since he married Meghan Markle in May 2018 and became a father for the first time in 2019, noting that ‘stress is a well-known factor in hair loss’.

And he now tells Woman he believes that Meghan could be behind Harry’s reported visit to the swanky Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic, especially as she’s thought to have attended the same place to preen her hair to perfection in preparation for their televised wedding.

‘She was a Hollywood actress in her former career, so she knows very well the value of looking good,’ says Dr Shahmalak.

‘A lot of my clients come here due to pressure from their partners who would rather not be dating a bald man. That could well be what’s going on with Harry.’

The surgeon also believes their move away from the Royal Family to relocate to Canada could be a reason for Meghan to be helping Harry with his marketability.

‘Prince Harry is about to embark on a new career away from the Royal Family, where he will need to be attractive and marketable to big brands,’ he said. ‘A good way to achieve that is by having a hair transplant.’

Prince Charles began balding at an early age, as did Prince William, who began losing his hair in his 20s. Wills even decided to shave his head last year in order to cover it up.

Dr Shahmalak, whose clients include Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd and Calum Best, has now claimed that Harry is catching up with William in terms of the size of his bald patch, and that ‘the baldness gene [among the men] in the Windsor family is extremely aggressive’.

‘Around 30% of men have experienced some form of hair loss by Harry’s age – so his case is not unusual, particularly when you have a baldness gene running in the family,’ said Dr Shahmalak.

‘The baldness problem started with Prince Philip and has now been passed down to Prince Charles and onto his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.’