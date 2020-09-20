Prince Harry’s exciting new LA hobby revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke of Sussex appears to be going back to an old favourite now that he has settled into his new home in Los Angeles.





Prince Harry is said to be taking helicopter lessons to enable him to take wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie on family trips.

Harry is actually a qualified Apache helicopter commander but needs to keep his current licence up-to-date or it won’t be renewed, reports claim.

‘Harry has joined a local flying club in California so that he can keep his helicopter licence current,’ an insider told The Sun’s Fabulous.

‘You know you have to do a number of hours per year otherwise your licence won’t be renewed, and that applies in the US as much as it does in the UK.

‘He’s very proud of that licence; he worked hard to get first the basic and then the Apache.

‘He’s hardly likely to be recalled for military service in England again but he wants to keep the hours up for personal use, so he and Meghan can just take off for expeditions if they want to.

‘Having your own licence gives you that freedom.’

While Harry does not own a helicopter, ‘at least yet’, the insider suggested that he won’t be short of offers from ‘rich benefactors with helicopters who would love the royal association.’

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals in March, and have now bought an £11million mansion in Santa Barbara to live in with baby Archie, one.

Earlier this month, the couple signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix.

They will produce documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the subscription service as part of their new career in America.

In a statement to the New York Times, the couple said of their new business venture, ‘Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.’

They added that Netflix’s ‘unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.’