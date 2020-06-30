Royal fans are convinced Prince Harry went horse riding with this Spice Girl

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans are convinced that Prince Harry enjoyed a day of horse riding with Ginger Spice, Geri Horner.

Spice Girl Geri Horner shared a photo of her day out horse riding on Instagram.

Royal fans couldn’t help but wonder if she had spent the day with Prince Harry.

The famous Spice Girls member took to Instagram this week to share a snapshot of herself enjoying a spot of equine fun.

In the snap, Geri can be seen perched proudly on her horse beside a Prince Harry lookalike, and fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny resemblance.

While the royal doppelganger is actually Geri’s Formula One racer husband, Christian, heaps of her followers took to the comment section to compare him to the red haired prince.

‘Thought it was Prince Harry 👀,’ one wrote.

‘At first glance I thought @christianhornerofficial was Prince Harry! 😂,’ agreed another, while a third chipped in to add, ‘Thought it was Prince Harry next to u 😂.’

Despite the confusion, Prince Harry is currently thousands of miles away from Geri’s rural British home.

Having moved across the pond with his wife Meghan Markle and their one-year-old son, Archie, at the beginning of the year, Prince Harry has been busy doing charity work in LA lately.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back from royal life, the pair are still using their elite status for good.

The iconic couple spent the day at Homeboy Industries, a charity which employs ex-gang members to help them reform their life.

Harry and Meghan got involved in helping to get food to those struggling in light of the coronavirus crisis.

The Queen’s grandson even ditched social distancing measures to comfort a grieving member of staff who lost the father of her son.

Speaking to US Weekly about Prince Harry’s special deed, the charity’s founder Father Greg Boyle said, “His funeral is next week, so she just starts to cry and forget social distancing.

“Harry just held her. It was very sweet, very sweet. But it was kind of raw for her.

“Harry was immediate. He just threw her arms around her and held her for a long time. It was very, very touching.”