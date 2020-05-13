Prince Harry sends inspirational message to help children get through the coronavirus pandemic in sweet video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry sent an inspirational message to help children and young people get through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, has issued some very important advice for young people and children to remember throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He shared the pivotal words when he teamed up with OnSide Youth Zones as part of his charity work.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently moved across the pond to LA with his wife Meghan Markle and his baby son Archie, appeared in a sweet video for UK charity OnSide Youth Zones, sending out words of encouragement.

Remenisicng on life before lockdown, Prince Harry said, “Hi guys! Just a few months ago, we were all together in London at the OnSide Youth Zones Awards and, wow, what a night that was.

“I remember meeting so many incredible people and hearing your stories — stories of strength, of determination, of resilience but ultimately of courage. And as I said to you on that night, and I will repeat it again, hats off to every single one of you for surviving but also for thriving.”

Going on to express his sympathy for those struggling to cope with the current tough times, the royal father said, “I can only imagine the last six weeks have made it even more challenging.”

Sharing some moving words to keep in mind through the struggles, Harry said, “This too shall pass.

“Before you know it, you will be back together again, probably in a Youth Zone, you know, running around, having the best time ever.”

Hear, hear!

“I am hugely privileged and honored to be part of the OnSide community. So have fun, I look forward to seeing you guys soon and soak up the positivity of this night because it really was amazing,” Harry fondly went on.