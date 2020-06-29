We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry shared a warm hearted and intimate moment with a grieving stranger.

Prince Harry shared a special moment with a grieving charity worker this week when he teamed up with an LA organisation to help get food to those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

He and Meghan Markle visited Homeboy Industries, where they met a woman who had just lost the father of her son.

The special gesture occurred when he and his wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, were busy visiting Homeboy Industries, a charity based in Los Angeles.

The pair spent the day at the non-profit organisation, which employs ex-gang members to help them reform their lives.

During their day of charity work, the couple, who moved across the pond after stepping down from royal life earlier this year, helped to get food to those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They helped bake bread and they helped package all these meals that go to seniors and to foster care youth and folks who are having a difficult time during the pandemic,” said Homeboy Industries founder, Father Greg Boyle.

Meghan volunteered at the charity in the past alongside her mother, Doria Ragland, but this time returned with Prince Harry, who offered some tender support to a grieving staff member.

Casting social distancing rules aside, the royal stepped in to comfort a lady who had just lost the father of her son.

Speaking to US Weekly about Prince Harry’s special deed, Father Boyle said, “His funeral is next week, so she just starts to cry and forget social distancing.

“Harry just held her. It was very sweet, very sweet. But it was kind of raw for her.

“Harry was immediate. He just threw her arms around her and held her for a long time. It was very, very touching.”