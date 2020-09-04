We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is said to have spent less time with nephew Louis after invites from Kate Middleton dried up.

New royal book claims his sister-in-law stopped inviting him round.

The news comes as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced something hugely exciting

Prince Harry is said to have not spent as much time with nephew Prince Louis because invites to go round had “dried up”, it’s been claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, who used to live just doors away from the Cambridges’ home at Kensington Palace where his brother Prince William lived alongside wife Kate and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

READ MORE: Prince Harry makes heartbreaking confession about parenthood

But according to new book Finding Freedom, it’s claimed, in recent years Harry received fewer invites to go round and spend time at the family home.

Royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim the brothers began to distance themselves from each other after William voiced concerns at the speed Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle was moving, which wasn’t well received.

They write, ‘The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together.

‘Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the palace to see Charlotte and George, bringing them gifts that including an electronic SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte.

‘But those visits came to a halt by that summer of 2017.

‘In fact, Harry spent less time with Prince Louis than the others because of the growing tension between him and his brother after the baby’s birth.’

READ MORE: The hilarious thing Prince Harry said to Meghan Markle in their wedding day carriage

The book continued, ‘The distance came in both directions. Harry spent less time going over to see the children but the invites from William and Kate were the first to dry up.’

Another factor which is claimed to have made popping round more difficult is when Harry and Meghan moved from London to their new home at Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor.

And now Harry and Meghan and their son Archie, one, reside in Santa Barbara in America, there is even less opportunity for the prince to visit his family.