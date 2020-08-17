We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The lovely reason Prince Harry brought Kate Middleton to tears on her wedding day has been revealed by a royal biographer.

He was Prince William’s best man and paid some sweet tributes to the happy couple in his speech.

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in a gorgeously lavish ceremony at Westminster Abbey back in 2011.

And Prince William’s brother Prince Harry played a special part on the big day as the role of best man – which of course meant he gave a speech in front of the newlyweds and their 300 guests at the reception.

During the party held at Buckingham Palace, Prince Harry brought his new sister-in-law to tears with his sweet words, according to author Katie Nicholl.

In her book, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, Katie reported details of Prince Harry’s special tribute to William and Kate, penning, ‘It was affectionate, warm and funny and touched William deeply.

Harry was joined at the wedding by his then-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, who he dated on and off for seven years before meeting his wife, Meghan Markle.

‘When he said the couple’s decade-long romance was his inspiration, there was a shy smile from Chelsy, while Kate shed a tear.

‘The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humour, and he ribbed his brother “William didn’t have a romantic bone in his body before he met Kate, so I knew it was serious when William suddenly started cooing down the phone at Kate”.

‘Famous for his mimicry, Harry then impersonated his brother calling Kate ‘Babykins’, to much laughter from the guests.’

Meanwhile, it’s also claimed that Chelsy helped her royal beau to edit out part of the speech she thought could leave Catherine blushing on her big day.

‘She had helped Harry edit the best man’s speech, sensitively advising him to take out a line about Kate’s “killer legs” that might have embarrassed the bride.’