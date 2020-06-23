We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry is obviously a very proud uncle, as the present he got his youngest nephew Prince Louis when he was born in 2018 was very extravagant.

Prince Harry bought his nephew Prince Louis an £8,000 first edition of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh book for his christening in 2018

He originally wanted to spend £25,0000 – and it was after growing up with his mother, Princess Diana, reading bedtime stories to him and his brother the Duke of Cambridge

When Louis was christened, Harry originally wanted to spend £24,000 on a present, but ended up saving some of his pennies and paying a whopping £8,000 for a first edition of A.A. Milne’s Winnie the Pooh book.

And it was all because of how inspired he’d been from growing up with his mother, Princess Diana, reading him stories before bed.

A source told The Sun: “One of Harry’s happiest childhood memories was being read a bedtime story by his mother.

“She loved all the old classics and Harry had the brilliant idea of starting a little library of first editions for Louis, Charlotte and George to enjoy as they got older.

“He originally wanted to get Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass, which was on sale for £24,000, but decided Winnie-The-Pooh would be more suitable for a first time.

“Robinson Crusoe was William’s favourite book, but Harry loved all things A.A. Milne.”

The edition of the book Harry was after was printed in 1926 and there were only 30,000 copies released in the first run – and it is thought he bought the book from Peter Harrington in London.

Author Angela Levin has previously spoken of Harry’s enthusiam when he first became an uncle to Prince George back in 2013.

In her 2018 biography, Harry: Conversations with the Prince, she said: “[Harry] said he had to cuddle the baby prince who was ‘crying his eyes out’ when they met, how it was ‘fantastic to have another addition to the family’, and that ‘I only hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges are’.”