Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first home together

Selina Maycock Selina Maycock
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Will it be their forever home?

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have bought their first home together.

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie, one, were temporary living in LA at a friend Tyler Perry’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion, which boasted 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, having relocated from Canada earlier this year.

    But after suffering with drones flying above the home, the pair are said to have found a place of their own to live in the seaside town of Santa Barbara.

    READ MORE: Harry and Meghan are said to have fired nanny to son Archie for being “unprofessional”

    ‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for Harry and Meghan said to HELLO! after confirming they moved into their family home with son Archie in July.

    But they’re not the only high profile residents – among the a-list stars that already live in one of the wealthiest communities in the US, are Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

    READ MORE: Who are the authors of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand?

    It is hoped the property will enable them to continue a life out of the spotlight as the couple hit headlines with the release of a new royal biography, Finding Freedom, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

    View this post on Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    But its understood Harry and Meghan have had no involvement with the book. A spokesperson for the couple previously said, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.’