We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Will it be their forever home?

Prince Harry and Meghan have bought their first house together, according to reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into the Santa Barbara property last month.

This royal news comes after special details of Meghan Markle’s ‘traditional’ birth plan were revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have bought their first home together.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie, one, were temporary living in LA at a friend Tyler Perry’s $18million Beverly Hills mansion, which boasted 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, having relocated from Canada earlier this year.

But after suffering with drones flying above the home, the pair are said to have found a place of their own to live in the seaside town of Santa Barbara.

‘They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family,’ a representative for Harry and Meghan said to HELLO! after confirming they moved into their family home with son Archie in July.

But they’re not the only high profile residents – among the a-list stars that already live in one of the wealthiest communities in the US, are Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres.

It is hoped the property will enable them to continue a life out of the spotlight as the couple hit headlines with the release of a new royal biography, Finding Freedom, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

But its understood Harry and Meghan have had no involvement with the book. A spokesperson for the couple previously said, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.’