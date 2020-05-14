The details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new film have been revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, took the world by surprise at the beginning of this year, when they confirmed they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

A new film, documenting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s escape from royal life is in the works.

The production will follow the two movies created by Lifetime, portraying the love story of the iconic couple.

The red haired royal and the US actress, who tied the knot back in 2018, made the controversial decision to step back from their coveted positions in the monarchy and begin a new life across the pond.

After ditching their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, to retreat in Canada, the pair have since moved on to LA to begin a new life with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Now, it has been confirmed that TV network Lifetime is set to produce a film documenting the Sussex family’s exit from the royal spotlight, following their strife with the British press and the rumoured rift between once-close brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William.

The production’s working title is Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace and is the sequel of Lifetime’s Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal, which portrayed the couple’s love story and journey to marriage and royal status.

A synopsis for the third instalment in the film series reads, ‘The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.’

Sadly, there’s no word yet on when the movie will make it to screens or even when filming will begin, given the current state of the world in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the mean time, Meghan and Harry fans can read more about the pair’s turmoil and in their new biography, featuring accounts from select royal news reporters who have witnessed the iconic duo’s lives from up close.