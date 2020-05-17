The advice Adele has given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their new lives in LA

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal fans in shock earlier this year when they confirmed they were leaving the royal family.

Luckily, they’ve received some great advice from global superstar Adele on how to make the most out of their new neighbour hood.

After stepping back from their roles as senior royals, the pair ditched their life in Britain and headed across the pond to start afresh in LA, with their one-year-old son, Archie.

Luckily for quintessentially British boy Harry, he’s not the only LA dweller who hails from the UK.

And it turns out one of England’s most iconic star’s has been offering some well-needed advice to the new couple in town.

According to the Mirror, the Sussexes aspire to emulate the Grammy winning songstress’ low-key lifestyle and a source has revealed the three of them have been “swapping notes” on the area.

The Rolling in the Deep hit maker has reportedly been giving them inside knowledge on where to take their little boy Archie to avoid being spotted by paparazzi.

A source said, “Adele loves the neighbourhood. She’s also recommended her four-year-old son Angelo’s pre-school and discreet places to take Archie where they won’t be bombarded by fans.

“Meghan and Harry want to see how they get on in the area first before they commit to buying somewhere.”

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan and superstar Adele are thought to have bonded as friends back in 2018 when the trio visited a community kitchen for Grenfell Tower victims.

The insider added, “All three of them get on so well. Meghan admires how Adele has managed to keep out of the spotlight despite being a huge star. And she is a big fan of her album 21, which she says helped her through her divorce.”