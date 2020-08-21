We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared at a joint engagement, their first from their new home in Santa Barbara, to meet with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust to discuss using digital as a force for good.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first appearance from their new Santa Barbara home

The couple spoke of the world their son Archie will “inherit” as they met for a Zoom call with the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust

In other royal news, Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s signatures have been seen for the first time

The couple – who recently moved from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara – were on a Zoom call with four young activists who have all launched campaigns, organisations and charities largely helped by social media and digital activism.

And Harry and Meghan took the opportunity to praise the QCT for their work, and what they’re doing for the upcoming generations – which inludes their one-year-old son, Archie.

Harry said: “It takes courage to set up something like this or to stand up to hate, or to stand up to lies.

“You all need to stamp those lies out, stamp those mistruths out, which can reach communities, and become incredibly confusing.

READ MORE: James Martin just shared an old photo of him aged 21 – and he looked JUST like Prince William

“We all know how good it is to be around positivity and optimsm. This is the world that you guys are going to inherit.”

He then added he was saying “you guys,” as he feels “way too old” to include himself in the upcoming generations.

Meghan laughed and said, “Stop! We’re not old!”

Harry laughed and repeated, “This is the world that you guys are going to inherit,” before Meghan added, “And Archie.”

Harry agreed, and finished: “It’s on us now to make the world a better place, and we are.”

This is the first time the couple have appeared together from their new home.

Talking about their move, a spokesperson said, “They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival and hope that this will be respected for their neighbours, as well as for them as a family.”