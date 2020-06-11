We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For Prince Philip's 99th birthday yesterday, nearly the entire royal family publicly wished him a happy birthday on social media.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie didn’t publicly wish the Duke of Edinburgh a happy 99th birthday

Unlike the rest of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they privately called Harry’s grandfather

However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle notably didn’t post a picture on Instagram.

But now, it’s been revealed the couple and their son Archie instead spoke to him on the phone.

Taking to Twitter, Carolyn Durand, who contributes to Oprah Magazine, wrote: “A Source close to the #DukeandDuchessofSussex confirm that #PrinceHarry and Meghan with Archie will speak to The Duke of Edinburgh #PrincePhilip today to wish him a happy 99th birthday.”

While Harry chose not to show his love for his grandfather publicly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did, as did his father, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and cousin Princess Eugenie.

Amongst the throwback photographs included a candid shot of Prince William, 37, sharing a joke with his grandfather at the Rugby World Cup in 2015 and a childhood photo of Prince Charles riding on a motorboat with his father on the Isle of Wight in 1957.

And Buckingham Palace released a sweet new picture of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – who have been married for 73 years – to mark his milestone birthday.

Prince Charles posted an adorable black and white picture of himself as a child with his dad Philip in a boat to celebrate his birthday.

A second photograph posted on the Clarence House Instagram account shows the Duke of Edinburgh laughing with his son.

A message accompanied the photos, reading, “Wishing The Duke of Edinburgh a very happy 99th birthday!”

Charles’ birthday wishes came after his admission that one of the parts of lockdown that he’s found so difficult is not seeing his family – particularly his father.

He said, “Well I haven’t seen my father for a long time.

“He’s going to be 99 next week, so yes, or my grandchildren or anything. I’ve been doing the Facetime, it’s all very well but…Well it’s terribly sad, let alone one’s friends.”