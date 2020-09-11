We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has been stealing the limelight from the royal duo by jumping in on their Zoom calls.

According to reports, the youngster has been gatecrashing the couple’s Zoom calls.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry almost gave little Archie a different name

The one-year-old royal is settling to his new life in Santa Barbara, California but it looks like he’s already taking after his ‘on-screen’ mum, Meghan.

The world famous tot has reportedly been popping up on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s video calls, proving he’s set to be a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera.

His antics were revealed by royal biographer and co-author of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie.

The biography, which details the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s journey to Megxit, recalls how baby Archie loves to join in with his mummy and daddy’s work calls.

Speaking on his podcast, The Heir Pod, Mr Scobie, who co-wrote the tell-all book with Carolyn Durand, opened up about his contact with the royal couple during lockdown.

He said, “I loved discovering their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with.

“And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos.”

Aw!

And fans were in awe of the sweet youngster’s activities.

One person said it showed the Duchess is not “immune to her toddler interrupting online work meetings”, and added, ‘You’re not alone, working-from-home parents!‘

While another thought it was “adorable” Archie was keen to get involved with his parent’s online meetings.