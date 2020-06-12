We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal experts have revealed when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first considered a royal split.

The Duke and Duchess announced their future plans back in Janaury, but it turns out that the pair first discussed the move a very long time ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced back in January that they planned to step back from the Royal Family as they went forward in their lives.

Swiftly coined ‘Megxit’, the surprise move went on to be discussed and judged by people across the nation, with many criticising the Duchess of Sussex, implying that the move was her doing.

However, it turns out that the couple first discussed the move a long time before they ever made any concrete plans – and it was all due to Prince Harry.

In the couple’s upcoming authorised biography, Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan, and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, writers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, are reportedly set to tell the story of how the Duke of Sussex’s long-term unhappiness as a royal was the cause of the move.

According to the MailOnline, the royal couple ‘discussed Megxit before they got married’ because Harry was ‘deeply unhappy for a long time’.

The biography, which has been labelled ‘the true story of Harry and Meghan’, has been put together with ‘unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple.’

Speaking recently on his ‘The Heir Pod’ podcast, Journalist Omid Scobie, who is one of the biography’s two authors, recently spoke about the project, saying on his The Heir Pod podcast, “This project started about two years ago, and there have been twists and turns that no one expected.

“I don’t even think Harry and Meghan, who by their own account struggled with the realities of the situation, expected things to turn out the way they did.”

“I’ve been on so many engagements and around them as much as possible, and spoken to so many people in their lives, so no stone has been left unturned,” he continued.

“I’ve seen the couple remain faithful in their own beliefs and stand strong in the face of adversities which have been publicly played out in the press, and I would like to think this tells the definitive version of their lives together.”