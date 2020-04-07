We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled very exciting plans for the future in a statement.

The couple, who recently moved to Meghan’s native city of Los Angeles, have revealed their plans for a new charity.

They revealed the name of the new organisation, and how it’s sweetly connected to their son Archie.

This follows royal news that Meghan received sad news after their move from Canada to LA.

It’s been a week since Meghan and Harry officially left their roles in the royal family, and announced they would be shutting down their official Instagram page.

Now they have revealed their plans for the future, saying they will be creating a new charity called Archewell.

The name comes from the Greek word Arche, which means source of action and also inspired the name of their son, Archie.

However, despite their exciting announcement, plans to launch the new foundation have been paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement given to The Telegraph, they wrote, ‘Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.

‘Before Sussex Royal came the idea of Arche – the Greek word meaning source of action.

‘We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.’

‘Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

‘We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.’

We’re very excited to find out more about what’s next for Harry and Meghan!

From our sister site Woman&Home.