Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first joint TV appearance since they moved across the pond.

The royal couple were honoured to be part of TIME 100’s top 100 influential names and shared a snippet of themselves from their LA home.

The royal couple, who share one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, shocked the world earlier this year when it was announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

After completing their final official engagement in March, the pair moved across the pond to begin a new life in LA.

Now, the iconic duo have made their first US TV appearance after being featured in TIME 100’s primetime broadcast, celebrating its annual list of 100 top influential change makers around the world.

In the footage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be seen sitting side by side on a bench in the back yard of their Santa Barbara home.

“Thank you, Time, for including us in this very special evening, and congratulations to this year’s transformative leaders and change-makers,” Prince Harry said.

“You work tirelessly to create a better world, a better global community for all of us, and we thank you and celebrate you tonight.”

Former Suits actress Meghan went on to urge viewers to vote in the upcoming US election, saying, “You’re playing a critical role for our future and that of our children, seeing our world through the lense of community is so important because we need to redraw the lines of how we engage with each other both online and off.

“What we’re exposed to online seeps into how we engage with each other offline, it can train us to be kind or it can train us to be cruel.

“Every four years we are told the same thing, that this is the most important election of our lifetime, but this one is.

“When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do and you deserve to be heard.”