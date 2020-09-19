Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s list of extravagant demands revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could earn between $250k and $400k for speaking at events, an insider has revealed.

The couple are the latest to join the speaker circuit, which is said to be as ‘significant’ as the likes of President Obama According to reports, it was thought Harry and Meghan could earn $750k-$1m per event, but it’s more likely to be between $250k-$400k A leaked contract lists some of their stipulations before agreeing to speak at an event It follows royal news that the Queen said the sweetest thing to Archie on zoom



Since stepping down as senior royals back in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been carving their own careers out in the US.

And, with the world in lockdown due to the global pandemic, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have delved into the world of speaking at virtual events – and it’s thought this could be a huge earner for them in the future.

While it was initially predicted that Meghan and Harry could expect to scoop a fee of between $750k to $1million per event, an event manager claims their list of “strict demands” could put some clients off hiring them.

The range of requests are similar to those adopted by the royal family, despite them ditching their HRH titles back in March.

Speaking to The Sun, the source said, “Harry and Meghan coming on the speaker circuit is certainly as significant as the likes of President Obama or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“The pair are fascinating, uniquely experienced individuals, who have a wide reach, who would have been a huge draw to a live audience pre-COVID.”

A leaked contract – according to the Harry Walker Agency Virtual Request Form seen by The Sun – suggests Harry and Meghan are keen to know who has previously spoken at the event and who will introduce them on stage. Which could ruffle some feathers with event organisers.

“While every speaker has a right to demand the parameters of an appearance, as the price increases often so do the expectations of clients,” the insider added.

“The contract paperwork appears to read that the speakers have full control of the client’s event.

“It certainly raises eyebrows and will put off many potential large corporations.”

With that in mind, the events manager thinks their earning potential is closer to “$250k to $400k” per event.

It comes after the couple signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Netflix to produce TV series, films and children’s shows as part of their new career in America.