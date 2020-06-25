Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spotted out in LA for very special reason

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been spotted out in LA for a special reason.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been seen out in their new home city of Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen donning gloves and face masks as they volunteered for an important organisation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted out in Los Angeles earlier this week as they made a special appearance in their new home city.

The Duke and Duchess were seen safely covered up in gloves and face masks in order to properly follow guidelines surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, as they volunteered for an important organisation.

Earlier this week, the couple did some work for Homeboy Industries, a group that works to improve the lives of those who have been involved with gangs or spent time in prison.

The couple joined Homeboy participants in their café and bakery to prepare food for vulnerable people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Thank you to Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for visiting and standing in kinship with our Café and Bakery teams yesterday!’ wrote the organisation on their Instagram page.

‘Our staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about our newly launched #FeedHOPE program, which employs our program participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic.

‘For 32 years, Homeboy Industries has stood as a beacon of hope in Los Angeles to brave men and women seeking to transform their lives after gang-involvement and incarceration,’ they continued.

‘Each year, we provide support to nearly 9,000 individuals through job training and free services such as tattoo removal, mental health services, GED classes, legal services, and more. Above all, we provide space for our clients to heal from intergenerational cycles of violence in a community of radical compassion.’

