Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘move in family member’ to help raise baby Archie

Hayley Minn
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison - but it's not just them, according to reports.

    Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is believed to have moved into their temporary house a few weeks ago, and has been helping the couple raise their one-year-old son.

    A source told Us Weekly: “Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie.

    View this post on Instagram

    This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    “This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

    The source added Meghan and Harry rely on Doria to “get up in the morning and read” to Archie, and she regularly joins her daughter in the kitchen to help her prepare “all-organic” food for the little one.

    READ MORE: Revealed: Is this what Princess Anne used to feed her children Zara and Peter when they were younger?

    Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles at the end of March, a few days before they officially stepped down as royals.

    They have been staying at actor Tyler Perry’s mansion, it has been widely reported, while they look for a more permanent family home.

    Tyler’s house has eight bedrooms – including a very cute nursery for Archie – as well as 12 bathrooms, a pool, and incredible views of the Hollywood Hills.

    But one thing they don’t have in LA is Meghan’s beloved rescue dog, Bogart, as it was recently revealed he wasn’t a very big fan of Harry.

    According to The Sun, a source said, “Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry. Bogart never took to Harry when they spent time together in Canada.

    “He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband.”