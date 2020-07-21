We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in Los Angeles with their son Archie Harrison - but it's not just them, according to reports.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly moved in her mum Doria Ragland to “help raise” their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison

They’re all temporarily living together in actor Tyler Perry’s Los Angeles mansion

In other royal news, Prince William and Kate Middleton reacted to Princess Beatrice’s surprise wedding

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is believed to have moved into their temporary house a few weeks ago, and has been helping the couple raise their one-year-old son.

A source told Us Weekly: “Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie.

“This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born.”

The source added Meghan and Harry rely on Doria to “get up in the morning and read” to Archie, and she regularly joins her daughter in the kitchen to help her prepare “all-organic” food for the little one.

READ MORE: Revealed: Is this what Princess Anne used to feed her children Zara and Peter when they were younger?

Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles at the end of March, a few days before they officially stepped down as royals.

They have been staying at actor Tyler Perry’s mansion, it has been widely reported, while they look for a more permanent family home.

Tyler’s house has eight bedrooms – including a very cute nursery for Archie – as well as 12 bathrooms, a pool, and incredible views of the Hollywood Hills.

But one thing they don’t have in LA is Meghan’s beloved rescue dog, Bogart, as it was recently revealed he wasn’t a very big fan of Harry.

According to The Sun, a source said, “Meghan adored that dog but the decision not to take him back was based on Bogart’s relationship with Harry. Bogart never took to Harry when they spent time together in Canada.

“He didn’t like Harry. Meghan was very vocal about the fact it wouldn’t be fair to take him back full-time, given Bogart’s feelings for her husband.”