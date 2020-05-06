Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release adorable new video of baby Archie to mark his first birthday

Trending:

Happy birthday, Archie!
Caitlin Elliott
    • Today marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie's first birthday. 

    In light of the big day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released an utterly adorable new video of their baby son.

    In the insanely cute footage, shared on the Save The Children UK Instagram page, Duchess Meghan can be seen with Archie on her lap, reading him a storybook called ‘Duck! Rabbit!’ in their new LA home.

    With proud dad Prince Harry shooting the footage from behind the camera, the doting parents can be heard cooing over their little boy as he babbles away, clearly enjoying his birthday.

    At the end of the story, the couple make sure to give the tot lots of cheers, with Harry yelling, “Bravo!”

    Beside the upload, a caption says, ‘Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads “Duck! Rabbit!” for Archie’s birthday

    ‘”Duck! Rabbit!” with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!’

    The birthday video was shared as a good deed by the Sussexes, in order to help raise money for families with young children across the UK, struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

    ‘Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading “Duck! Rabbit”,’ the caption continues.

