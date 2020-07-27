The adorable presents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave to Prince George and Princess Charlotte

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The adorable gifts Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle once gave to Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been revealed.

The sweet gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once bought for Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been revealed.

Kate Middleton also made a special gesture for Meghan Markle on her birthday once.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Harry and Meghan are taking legal action against a photographer who took pictures of their son, Archie.

In Finding Freedom, the new biography about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship and exit from the royal family, the couple’s sweet relationship with their niece and nephews has been reported on.

According to the tell-all release, Prince Harry once bought his brother Prince William’s eldest kids some rather cool presents.

Prince Harry, who now lives in Los Angeles with Meghan and their one-year-old son Archie, is said to have bought an electric SUV car for Prince George and a tricycle for Princess Charlotte when he still lived nearby to the Cambridges back in 2017.

The book, penned by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, also shared how the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, sent flowers to Meghan Markle on her birthday.

What a generous bunch!

Finding Freedom also features some adorable details of the first stages of Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance, which was sparked on a first date at London’s Soho Townhouse back in 2016.

After hitting it off, the smitten pair are said to have met again the very next night, with Prince Harry reportedly telling those close to him that he had high hopes for the relationship.

“Harry knew that they would be together at that point,” a source close to Harry divulged for the book, “She was ticking every box fast.”

Just weeks into their whirlwind romance, the couple jetted off to Botswana, with Meghan telling a friend, “I’ve never felt that safe, that close to someone in such a short amount of time.”

The book also tells of how Prince Harry confessed his love to former Suits star Meghan just three months into their relationship, with the actress, who was living in Vancouver at the time, saying it back straight away.