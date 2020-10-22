Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to London

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rumours are swirling that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be making a trip to the UK soon, after staff at Frogmore Cottage were told to ‘prepare for the possibility Harry could come back’.

Royal sources claim staff at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK home have been told to prepare for a visit from him.

Although Meghan was allegedly not mentioned, the couple have always insisted they’ll split their time between the UK and Los Angeles.

The Sun reported that ‘[staff] were told that it could be within weeks, but Meghan’s name was not mentioned.’

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as working members of the British royal family on March 31. In a statement released by the couple – who share son Archie – they revealed plans to divide their time between the UK and America.

The statement read, ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter.’

A source told Vogue.com that Meghan and Harry would’ve already returned to the UK – for events such as Princess Beatrice’s wedding – if it wasn’t for the travel restrictions in place due the pandemic.

But according to VanityFair.com Harry won’t be coming home until 2021 – for Meghan’s High Court case against the Mail on Sunday, which is set to begin on January 11. Meghan is suing the newspaper for breach of privacy, after it published a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

An insider claimed Meghan is ‘determined to have her day in court’, in a legal battle which will reportedly cost her £1.8m, and that Harry and Archie will travel to the UK with her, where they’ll quarantine together at Frogmore Cottage.