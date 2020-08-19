Trending:

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK

Great news for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fans!
Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Royal biographer, Omid Scobie, has assured fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the pair will be returning to the UK.

    The journalist and author, who co-penned Finding Freedom, a tell-all biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family exit, has explained that he’s certain that the iconic duo will make their way back to Britain in order to carry out their beloved charity work.

    Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan left the world gobsmacked earlier this year when they confirmed they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and become “financially independent”.

    Since the shock announcement, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2018, have moved across the pond and bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles, in order to start a new life with their one-year-old son, Archie.

    While they have seemingly made the United States their forever-home, Scobie has insisted that Harry and Meghan will continue to pay visits to the UK in order to continue their do-good initiatives and visit Prince Harry’s family.

    “Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue.

    View this post on Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    “While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally,” he told Royal Central.

    “A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.”

    Omid, who wrote Finding Freedom alongside fellow journalist Carolyn Durand with the help of sources close to Harry and Meghan, went on to admit that he doubts the duo will ever return to the UK on a permanent basis as members of the royal family.

    “The UK will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.”