Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK

Royal biographer, Omid Scobie, has assured fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the pair will be returning to the UK.

Omid Scobie, who penned the tell-all biography about the Sussexes explained that they will come back on a “personal and professional” level.

The journalist and author, who co-penned Finding Freedom, a tell-all biography about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family exit, has explained that he’s certain that the iconic duo will make their way back to Britain in order to carry out their beloved charity work.

Prince Harry and former Suits actress Meghan left the world gobsmacked earlier this year when they confirmed they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and become “financially independent”.

Since the shock announcement, the couple, who tied the knot back in 2018, have moved across the pond and bought a lavish mansion in Los Angeles, in order to start a new life with their one-year-old son, Archie.

While they have seemingly made the United States their forever-home, Scobie has insisted that Harry and Meghan will continue to pay visits to the UK in order to continue their do-good initiatives and visit Prince Harry’s family.

“Harry and Meghan have made it clear that their work in the UK, including their royal patronages, will continue.

“While their base will be in the US, I think once travel restrictions ease we will see them moving around again and undertaking trips to the UK, both privately and professionally,” he told Royal Central.

“A lot of the work they already started, including all four of Meghan’s patronages, are right here on British soil.”

Omid, who wrote Finding Freedom alongside fellow journalist Carolyn Durand with the help of sources close to Harry and Meghan, went on to admit that he doubts the duo will ever return to the UK on a permanent basis as members of the royal family.

“The UK will always be important to them, but I don’t think we’ll ever see that happen again as working royals.”