Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer big loss following their royal family exit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered a huge loss on social media following their exit from the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the world by surprise when they announced they were leaving the royal family back in January.

In light of the exit, the pair have suffered a big loss on social media.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle confirmed they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family at the beginning of the year, leaving the world in shock.

Following the controversial move, the couple, who share one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, moved across the pond to begin a new life in Los Angeles.

In light of their resignation from royal life, the pair abandoned their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, no longer sharing updates for the eyes of their 11.4 million followers.

Harry and Meghan shared one final post on the Sussex family page back in March, thanking their loyal fans for their support and love.

‘While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great,’ the post reads.

‘Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

Since the online departure, the Sussex Royal account has lost over 200,000 followers.

The iconic duo certainly haven’t been elusive, though. They shared an adorable video of Archie on his first birthday, showing a detailed insight into their family life.

In the footage, shared on the Save The Children UK Instagram account, Meghan can be seen reading a sweet storybook to the adorable tot, while doting dad Harry can be heard cooing and cheering from behind the camera.

Of course, the video left fans of Meghan and Harry swooning and delighted to see a glimpse little Archie on his special day.

The prince and the former actress have been keeping in touch with the world via video calls throughout the pandemic, too.

Meghan recently chatted away to a young girl who had been helped in finding work by Smart Works, a charity the Duchess has worked closely with in recent years.