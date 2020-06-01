Trending:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suffer big loss following their royal family exit

Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have suffered a huge loss on social media following their exit from the royal family.

    • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the world by surprise when they announced they were leaving the royal family back in January.
    • In light of the exit, the pair have suffered a big loss on social media.
    • This royal news comes after it was revealed that the couple are fearing for son Archie’s safety.

    Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle confirmed they were stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family at the beginning of the year, leaving the world in shock.

    Following the controversial move, the couple, who share one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, moved across the pond to begin a new life in Los Angeles.

    In light of their resignation from royal life, the pair abandoned their official Instagram account, Sussex Royal, no longer sharing updates for the eyes of their 11.4 million followers.

    Harry and Meghan shared one final post on the Sussex family page back in March, thanking their loyal fans for their support and love.

    View this post on Instagram

    As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    ‘While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great,’ the post reads.

    ‘Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.’

    Since the online departure, the Sussex Royal account has lost over 200,000 followers.

    View this post on Instagram

    "Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis

    A post shared by Save The Children UK (@savechildrenuk) on

    The iconic duo certainly haven’t been elusive, though. They shared an adorable video of Archie on his first birthday, showing a detailed insight into their family life.

    In the footage, shared on the Save The Children UK Instagram account, Meghan can be seen reading a sweet storybook to the adorable tot, while doting dad Harry can be heard cooing and cheering from behind the camera.

    View this post on Instagram

    She got the job ✨ ⠀ It is always a special moment when clients let us know they have been successful at interview. ⠀ For the past seven weeks we have been offering phone coaching and wardrobe parcels filled with workwear essentials to our clients. This virtual service has allowed us to bring the magic of Smart Works into the safety of our client's homes. ⠀ Our patron, The Duchess of Sussex, recently surprised one of our clients during her coaching session. ⠀ We are so thrilled that following her virtual appointment, our client got the job and will be starting her internship during the summer months. ⠀ It was so wonderful to hear her excitement on the phone when she called to let us know she had been successful. She said; “Thank you, once again, not only for this opportunity but also for the incredible work that Smart Works achieves – it was a true honour to be a part of this!” ⠀ Congratulations from the team here at Smart Works, we cannot wait to see what's in store for you next. ⠀ #successfulclient #interview #gotthejob

    A post shared by Smart Works (@smartworkscharity) on

    Of course, the video left fans of Meghan and Harry swooning and delighted to see a glimpse little Archie on his special day.

    The prince and the former actress have been keeping in touch with the world via video calls throughout the pandemic, too.

    Meghan recently chatted away to a young girl who had been helped in finding work by Smart Works, a charity the Duchess has worked closely with in recent years.