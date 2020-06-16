Sad news for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn't been great for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their roles as senior members of the royal family this year.

The coronavirus has meant they’re facing some frustrating setbacks when it comes to launching their new projects.

This royal news comes after it was reported that Harry and Meghan discussed leaving the royal family before they get married.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left royal fans gobsmacked earlier this year when they announced their departure from the British royal family, confessing they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the monarchy.

Having moved across the pond to begin a new life in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the pair had plenty of plans in the works.

The doting parents and avid charity workers were set to launch their own brand, Archewell, in order to kick off new projects and initiatives as part of their new life as financially independent people.

However, with normal life coming to a stark halt all around the world in light of the coronavirus, many of Meghan and Prince Harry’s plans have been put on hold.

After finally completing their last royal engagements in the UK back in March, the couple were said to be ready to hit the ground running with their new work.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter has explained how the state of the world has put a stumbling block in their way.

“They left on such a high. It had been a spectacular week, they had hit it out of the park in terms of the people they met, the types of engagements they did.

“And then, boom — suddenly we have a pandemic on our hands,” she told Honey Nine.

The Sussexes have confirmed that the launch of Archewell will be delayed, saying, “We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be.”

While Arbiter has explained that the set back is “incredibly frustrating” for the iconic duo, she’s assured royal fans that they’re very understanding of the circumstances.

“They appreciate that their not being able to launch their charitable endeavour just yet pales in comparison to people that are losing their lives,” she said.