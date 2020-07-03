We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to stay in Los Angeles permanently, after moving there earlier this year.

It may mean that baby Archie could be sent to Hollywood Schoolhouse, where his mum attended school, when she grew up there

The couple moved from Vancouver to LA earlier this year, after stepping down from royal duties, and, according to TMZ, having been “living in a secluded compound”.

So where will they send Archie once he’s old enough to start school?

While Harry was educated at Eton, Meghan grew up in LA, and went to Hollywood Schoolhouse, a private pre-school and primary school – so there’s every chance that Archie could be sent there.

According to the school’s website, the fees are currently between $21,000 and $27,500 per year, and it “nurtures, supports, and inspires children by blending traditional educational philosophy with innovative and progressive instruction.”

Meghan went on to attend a local all-girls Catholic school in LA, but there are many expensive private schools Archie could end up at.

One is Harvard-Westlake, which is a college preparatory middle school and high school with tuition costing $41,300. According to Business Insider, the school has been long known for being a destination for the children of “LA’s business and entertainment elite,” so it would make perfect sense for Archie.

Crossroads School is another private co-ed elementary, middle, and high school in LA. According to its website, the school is focused on holistic education and creating “change in the world,” and tuition costs between $38,208 and $44,863.

The last school that Archie may end up at is Sierra Canyon, an elite high school where the NBA stars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s children attend.

It’s so well-renowned in the States that ESPN airs the school’s basketball games.

However, the school also has a strong focus on academics as a co-ed private college prep school, and costs between $16,000 and $39,200 to attend.