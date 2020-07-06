We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie has reportedly hit a lovely milestone in his young life.

The young royal is said to be loving life over in Los Angeles after making the exciting accomplishment.

After it came out just weeks ago that the little one had spoken his first words (and what adorable first words they were!), it has now been revealed that the 14-month-old is on his way to his first steps!

Revealing the exciting milestone to Entertainment Tonight, royal expert Katie Nicholl said, “I think he is just about walking.

“He’s a very happy little boy,” she continued, revealing that the family are still living in movie star Tyler Perry’s LA mansion. “He’s loving life in L.A. and they are still staying at Tyler Perry’s house. I’m told they haven’t found their forever home yet, they’re still looking.”

“They really do love that family time and they’ve had a lot of that recently,” added Katie. “They both feel very grateful for that time they’ve had at home with Archie, watching him achieve all of those milestones.”

It comes after royal experts hinted how little Archie may follow in the footsteps of his father Prince Harry.

According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, who is co-writing the upcoming authorised biography on Harry and Meghan, Archie is likely to be passionate about climate change and the environment like his father and grandfather, Prince Charles.

Speaking of Prince Harry, he said on ABC’s HeirPod podcast, “I think he follows in his father’s footsteps in that way of just being unafraid to be outspoken on the matter because the bigger picture is so much more important.

“When you partner these things up, it’s like father, like son. They both have the same passion,” added commentator Maggie Rulli.

“I love that you can see how Charles has this passion he’s been working on for decades, he’ll give it to Harry.

“Harry mentions his son when he talks about the environment. There’s actually this great family legacy in protecting the environment that you see in the Royal Family.”