Trending:

The text Prince Harry sent to Meghan hours after their first date

So sweet!
Caitlin Elliott
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • The text that Prince Harry sent to his wife Meghan Markle hours after their first date has been revealed.

    The detail of the message sent after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first meeting was divulged in Finding Freedom, the new biography written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand about the iconic couple’s exit from the royal family and the journey of their romance.

    The duo, who now share one-year-old son Archie, went on their first date back in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend.

    According to the tell-all book, the former actress and the Queen’s grandson met at London’s Dean Street Townhouse and got to know each other over drinks, with Harry enjoying beer and Meghan opting for martinis at the lavish location, chosen because it “afforded Harry the privacy needed for a prince to unwind”.

    View this post on Instagram

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

    A “private dining area cordoned off behind floor-to-ceiling drapes” is said to have been set up on the date so that the pair could enjoy the evening without having to worry about the prying eyes of other guests.

    With the pair igniting a spark during the lowkey get together, Prince Harry wasted no time and arranged a second date the very next day, with the book reporting that he sent his new flame a text to “let her know he was very interested.”

    Harry certainly had some complimentary words to say about his future wife after he first laid eyes on her, swooning over the American star to his pals after the intimate meeting.

    The book reads, “Harry is admittedly tough to impress, but he almost froze when he walked into the room and saw Meghan. He knew she was beautiful – he had seen the photos on her Instagram account and online – but she was even more stunning in person. ‘Wow,’ he later confessed to a friend. ‘The most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life.'”