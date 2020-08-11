The text Prince Harry sent to Meghan hours after their first date

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The text that Prince Harry sent to his wife Meghan Markle hours after their first date has been revealed.

The special detail was shared in Finding Freedom, the new biography about Prince Harry and Meghan’s romance and exit from royal life.

The detail of the message sent after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first meeting was divulged in Finding Freedom, the new biography written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand about the iconic couple’s exit from the royal family and the journey of their romance.

The duo, who now share one-year-old son Archie, went on their first date back in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend.

According to the tell-all book, the former actress and the Queen’s grandson met at London’s Dean Street Townhouse and got to know each other over drinks, with Harry enjoying beer and Meghan opting for martinis at the lavish location, chosen because it “afforded Harry the privacy needed for a prince to unwind”.

A “private dining area cordoned off behind floor-to-ceiling drapes” is said to have been set up on the date so that the pair could enjoy the evening without having to worry about the prying eyes of other guests.

With the pair igniting a spark during the lowkey get together, Prince Harry wasted no time and arranged a second date the very next day, with the book reporting that he sent his new flame a text to “let her know he was very interested.”

Harry certainly had some complimentary words to say about his future wife after he first laid eyes on her, swooning over the American star to his pals after the intimate meeting.

The book reads, “Harry is admittedly tough to impress, but he almost froze when he walked into the room and saw Meghan. He knew she was beautiful – he had seen the photos on her Instagram account and online – but she was even more stunning in person. ‘Wow,’ he later confessed to a friend. ‘The most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life.'”