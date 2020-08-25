The hilarious thing James Cordon did at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was one of the biggest days in the 2018 royal calendar.

The hilarious joke made by one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s celebrity guests at their wedding has been revealed.

The couple tied the knot in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018 and went on to invite 600 guests to lunch with the Queen.

After the meal, 200 guests were invited on to a party reception – where James Cordon left everyone laughing with his cheeky antics.

While the big day was luxe and lavish from start to finish, with the couple tying the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at Windsor Castle, there was certainly some lighthearted humour provided by one of the Sussex’s celebrity guests.

According to Finding Freedom, a tell-all biography about Meghan and Prince Harry’s journey as a couple and their exit from the royal family, the couple’s high profile pal James Cordon turned up in a hilarious outfit.

In the book, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the Gavin and Stacey star and globally famous comedian rocked up to the wedding dressed as Henry VIII.

‘After all the heartfelt remarks [speeches], the comic relief arrived in the form of The Late, Late Show host, James Corden, who strode into the middle of the tent dressed as Henry VIII. His wife Julia, a friend of Meghan’s, recoiled in mock horror,’ Finding Freedom reveals.

Wise-cracking James is even said to have made a hilarious comment about his cheeky get-up, telling the wedding guests, ‘Your Royal Highnesses, ladies and gentlemen, I had no idea what to wear to a royal wedding, so I looked it up in the royal etiquette manual and found this outfit. I hope I’ve come in the right gear.’

‘After James wrapped up his act – including a bit about what [having the reception in] a tent said about the size of Windsor Castle – the guests then followed Harry’s orders to have a serious party.’