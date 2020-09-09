We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It's been over two years since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot.

A special touch that gave a nod to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s overseas romance at their wedding reception has been revealed.

Lots of details of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s whirlwind romance have been told in Finding Freedom, a tell-all biography about their journey as a couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in a gorgeously lavish ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel back in May 2018.

And thanks to the release of Finding Freedom, a biography written all about the couple’s romance and exit from the royal family, we now know lots of sweet details about the big day.

One being the way in which Prince Harry and Meghan gave a nod to their British and American backgrounds.

Of course, Prince Harry was raised in the UK while former Suits actress Meghan is from Los Angeles.

In order to give a cheeky wink to their transatlantic romance, the couple, who stepped down from their roles as senior working royals back in March, incorporated some hints in their wedding day seating plan.

In Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand report how Meg and Harry, who are now parents to one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, chose to name their tables after food items commonly pronounced differently by Americans and Brits.

The book says, “At precisely 7:30 p.m., the group, in their black-tie finery, was ushered into the custom-built marquee erected in front of the seventeenth-century mansion, finding their spots at one of twenty tables named for various foods with different British and American pronunciations.

“While one group of pals set down their cocktail glasses at a table labelled with ‘tomato,’ others were assigned to ‘basil,’ ‘oregano,’ ‘potato,’ or ‘arugula’.”

Super sweet!