Prince Harry was forced to stand down from his military appointments, yet now some have claimed that he is yearning for them to be reinstated.

Prince Harry agreed to stand down from his military appointments as part of his deal with the Royal Family

Now claims have been made that he is ‘yearning’ for the 12-month review and for his appointments to be reinstated

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle confirmed she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

Prince Harry spent ten years in the British Army, rising to the rank of captain. Yet the Duke of Sussex was forced to stand down from his military appointments after he and wife Meghan stepped down as senior royals.

Now some have claimed that it was this that hit Prince Harry the hardest. The prince has recently spoken out about his time in the Army during the Stand Up for Heroes virtual event. Here he reflected upon the huge impact active service has had on his life.

What has Prince Harry had to give up?

Following on from Prince Harry’s speech, the Daily Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers joined ITV’s Lorraine Kelly to discuss his comments.

Myers revealed that, “One of the main points with the divorce deal with the rest of the Royal Family, and the thing that hurt him the most, was that he was made to stand down from his military appointments.”

Myers went on to say that this “is under a 12-month review” which Prince Harry will be “yearning” for.

He spoke of how the prince is often seen proudly wearing his medals. Myers believes that “he will be wishing” for his military appointments to be reinstated.

How has this affected him?

Prince Harry recently had his request for a wreath to be laid at the Cenotaph on his behalf over Remembrance weekend denied. This was reportedly done on the grounds that he is no longer a representative of the Royal Family.

Following this, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid their own wreath at a cemetery in California. The royal couple then faced controversy as some questioned whether or not they should have done so.

Myers also discussed the scrutiny the prince is under, stating, “He can’t do right for wrong at the moment.”

He added that it’s his belief that military appointments are “where his heart lies” and “I think that’s what he wants to do more of”.

Whether or not the reinstatement will happen, Prince Harry has yet to discover. Yet his loyalty to the Armed Forces certainly seems to have remained as strong as ever.

Host Lorraine Kelly concluded, “He’s served his country and he should be allowed to continue to make his contribution.”