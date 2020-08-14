Trending:

Prince Harry is set to star in a new Netflix doucmentary as he talks about returning from “darkest place”

    • Prince Harry is set to star in an upcoming Netflix documentary called Rising Phoenix – where he talks about Paralympians.

    The Duke of Sussex, who has just moved to a new home in Santa Barbara with wife Meghan and son Archie, has been included in a short trailer for the upcoming film after it was shared by the streaming service.

    Here we come Düsseldorf 🇩🇪! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games. Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May – Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world! The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing. The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the @WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform. Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family. • “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport! I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.” – The Duke of Sussex For more information of the announcement, visit https://invictusgamesfoundation.org/ig2022-announcement/ Video © @WeAreInvictusGames

    In the clip Harry said, ‘There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport.’

    In a second clip, Harry addresses the wide impact sport has on not only athletes but also their loved ones and those watching the games unfold.

    He added, ‘Yes, lives have been changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands.’

    Prince Harry is adjusting to a new life in America with wife Meghan and their son Archie, one, since stepping down from the royal family.

    According to a spokesman for Harry, the Duke is bursting with pride. He said, ‘The Duke is proud to have been one of the people contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability — and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics.’

    “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

    Rising Phoenix features Paralympians from across the world and was due to be released in tandem with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games but the world health crisis led to them being postponed until 2021. But the film will still be released this year, on August 26.

    Harry has been a big supporter of the games – even before he got married and stepped away from the public spotlight.