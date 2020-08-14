We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry will star in a Netflix documentary to be broadcast in two weeks time.

The Duke of Sussex will talk emotionally about a subject close to his heart

Harry’s heartfelt interview comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have bought their first home together

Prince Harry is set to star in an upcoming Netflix documentary called Rising Phoenix – where he talks about Paralympians.

The Duke of Sussex, who has just moved to a new home in Santa Barbara with wife Meghan and son Archie, has been included in a short trailer for the upcoming film after it was shared by the streaming service.

In the clip Harry said, ‘There isn’t anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport.’

In a second clip, Harry addresses the wide impact sport has on not only athletes but also their loved ones and those watching the games unfold.

He added, ‘Yes, lives have been changed on the track, but lives are also being changed in the stands.’

Prince Harry is adjusting to a new life in America with wife Meghan and their son Archie, one, since stepping down from the royal family.

According to a spokesman for Harry, the Duke is bursting with pride. He said, ‘The Duke is proud to have been one of the people contributed to this film, which is a unique and powerful documentary that hopes to change the way people view disability — and tell the incredible story of the Paralympics.’

Rising Phoenix features Paralympians from across the world and was due to be released in tandem with the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games but the world health crisis led to them being postponed until 2021. But the film will still be released this year, on August 26.

Harry has been a big supporter of the games – even before he got married and stepped away from the public spotlight.