The two brothers have gone their separate ways with regard to charitable affairs since Prince Harry stepped back as a senior royal.

Prince Harry and Prince William have taken an important step towards the split of their official business and charities

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund was originally set up after the royal’s tragic death back in 1997.

Since 2013, the fund has been paid into the Royal Foundation, which was set up back in 2009 to allow Prince William and Prince Harry to pursue their charitable ambitions.

Later when the Dukes each tied the knot, their wives Duchess Catherine and Duchess Meghan became patrons for the foundation upon marriage.

However, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped back as senior members of the Royal Family, the pair have set up their new charitable endeavour Archewell, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have continued to work with the Royal Foundation.

So in the wake of the ongoing split, the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund will now be split between the two brothers’ separate charitable efforts.

While the fund dedicated to Princess Diana has not been actively fundraising for years, it still receives donations and money from legacies.

Prince Harry has reportedly asked for his share of this year’s fund to go towards HIV/AIDS charity Sentebale, the organisation that he set up after being inspired by his mother’s past work towards fighting against AIDS.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t currently have a charitable organisation in the UK, as their previous Sussex Royal entity was disbanded after they stepped back as senior royals.

They are now working towards setting up their new charitable entity Archewell over in Los Angeles, where they moved to just months ago.

We wish the couple all the best in their future charitable endeavours!