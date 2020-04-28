We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sad news has been confirmed for Prince Harry and Prince William.

A solider, who served in the same regiment as the pair, has died from the coronavirus.

Ryan Cartwright, 36, spent four years serving in the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment.

Prince Harry is well known for his service in the British Army, working as a Captain and completing two tours of Afghanistan during his ten years as a soldier.

After completing 44 weeks of training at The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he joined the Blues and Royals cavalry regiment and Prince William joined shortly after.

Ryan Cartwright has left behind a young daughter and his partner Amy.

Confirming the terrible loss, Amy’s mother took to Facebook to say, ‘My youngest daughter, my Amy, tragically lost her partner, Ryan, today to Covid-19.

‘It is not just a virus impacting the elderly. Keep safe and stay well… and please pray that, in time, God will heal Amy’s broken heart.’

Ryan’s former fellow Army members also paid their respects online, with one sadly penning, ‘Anyone left from 6 platoon, this is hard to say and with a heavy heart, but today Covid-19 has sadly taken Ryan Cartwright from us. We have always stayed in touch and met up a few times. We were even meant to be joining back up together. I’m going to miss you brother and I’ll do you proud, RIP.’