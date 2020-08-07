Prince Harry reveals one of his biggest concerns for son Archie’s future

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has revealed one of his biggest concerns for his and Meghan Markle’s son.

Prince Harry has revealed what one of his biggest concerns is as his and wife Meghan Markle’s son grows up.

The Duke of Sussex opened up on his concerns in a moving personal essay that he penned.

In other royal news , the name of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pet Labrador has been revealed – and it has such a sweet hidden meaning.

Prince Harry has opened up on one of his biggest concerns for his and Meghan Markle’s son Archie as he grows up.

The Duke of Sussex revealed his thoughts in a personal essay that he wrote for website Fast Company, where he discussed social media.

In his essay, Harry revealed that last month he and the Duchess of Sussex started to get in contact with ‘business leaders, heads of major corporations, and chief marketing officers at brands and organisations we all use in our daily lives’.

The Duke revealed that he and Meghan reached out to discuss the current digital landscape and how companies ‘have the chance to reconsider your role in funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth’.

Speaking about the drawbacks of social media and its possible effect on children, Harry continued, ‘Companies that purchase online ads must also recognise that our digital world has an impact on the physical world—on our collective health, on our democracies, on the ways we think and interact with each other, on how we process and trust information.

‘Because, if we are susceptible to the coercive forces in digital spaces, then we have to ask ourselves—what does this mean for our children? As a father, this is especially concerning to me’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to support causes that are important to them since moving over to Los Angeles with son Archie earlier this year.