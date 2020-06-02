Why today is set to be a sad one for Prince Harry

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made an announcement that left the world in shock earlier this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal life at the beginning of the year.

Now, one of the consequences of the pair leaving their roles as senior royals has come into play.

This royal news comes after it was reported that the pair are fearing for son Archie’s safety.

Back in January the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they were set to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Since the controversial exit from the monarchy, the couple have moved across the pond to Los Angeles, in order to start a new life with their one-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Of course, Prince Harry’s departure from his high place among his royal relatives has had consequences and one has come into play.

As of yesterday, Prince Harry and his wife are no longer able to use the word “royal” when referring to themselves or their Sussex brand, a change that could feel like a painful loss to Harry.

Prince Harry, who has of course been a royal since birth and is the son of the future King, is also no longer able to carry out duties for his grandmother, the Queen, having removed himself from The Firm.

The couple’s requests to trademark their Sussex Royal brand were rejected and they have since abandoned their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

A statement on the couple’s Sussex Royal website says, “Given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal’, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not utilise the name ‘Sussex Royal’ or any other iteration of ‘Royal’.”

A spokeswoman for the Sussexes said: “While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK Government rules surrounding the use of the word royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post-spring 2020.”

The Sussexes instead opted to name their new non-profit organisation Archewell, after their first born son and the Greek word for “source of action”.