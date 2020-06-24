We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, will continue a royal legacy passed down from his father Prince Charles.

Prince Harry is very passionate about preventing an “extinction crisis” – something he got from his father, Prince Charles, who’s very vocal about preventing climate change

Royal expert Omid Scobie has now suggested Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Archie Harrison, will “follow in his father’s footsteps”

Harry revealed his environmental concerns and suggested ways of preventing an “extinction crisis” in a letter, recently.

And, according to a royal commentator, his one-year-old son is sure to be just as passionate and outspoken about the “extinction crisis” as his father and grandfather Charles – who is also vocal about climate change.

Speaking on ABC’s HeirPod, royal expert Omid Scobie said: “I think Harry, he’s quite unafraid to speak up on these matters.

“Whether his words will ruffle feathers or some may disagree with what he says.

“I think he follows in his father’s footsteps in that way of just being unafraid to be outspoken on the matter because the bigger picture is so much more important.

“Speaking of Prince Charles we saw him give the opening remarks to the virtual meeting of UN Commonwealth ambassadors and he spoke in-depth about his great reset initiative which is a global call to reinvent our world post coronavirus pandemic.”

Commentator Maggie Rulli added: “When you partner these things up, it’s like father, like son. They both have the same passion.

“I love that you can see how Charles has this passion he’s been working on for decades, he’ll give it to Harry.

“Harry mentions his son when he talks about the environment. There’s actually this great family legacy in protecting the environment that you see in the Royal Family.”

