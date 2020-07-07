We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry made a surprise appearance at a football game in Oxford yesterday evening – but in a surprising form.

The Duke of Sussex is currently living over in Los Angeles with wife Meghan Markle and the couple’s one-year-old son Archie.

Prince Harry made a surprising appearance over in the UK earlier this week as he was spotted at a football game in Oxford.

But while onlookers may have been convinced that is was the Duke of Sussex himself attending the Oxford United game at their home ground Kassam Stadium, on closer inspection it was actually a cardboard cut out!

With football teams having only recently returned to the field after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, games are only allowed to ahead without the usual appearance of crowds of people watching the match.

So with such an odd change for players, it’s only natural that teams do what they can to make things seem a bit more normal when they’re running around the pitch.

And Oxford United have come up with the clever idea of propping up cardboard cut outs of well-known figures in their stadium seats.

And the Duke of Sussex was spotted on one of the cardboard cut outs during last night’s League One semi-final playoff between Oxford United and Portsmouth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took part in a video call last week with young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust.

And during the conversation the royal revealed that he thinks the Commonwealth need to now “acknowledge the past” and try to “right their wrongs”.

“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past,” said Prince Harry.

“So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do,” he continued.

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits.”