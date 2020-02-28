We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has teased his singing skills in a new unseen video. The Duke of Sussex shared a clip of him with musician Jon Bon Jovi.

The Duke of Sussex shared a clip of him with the star at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London’s Westminster.

The Duke of Sussex took to the Sussex Royal Instagram page to share a video of him in the recording studio with legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi.

Harry met with the music icon at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London’s Westminster to record a special charity single for the royal’s Invictus Games.

Sharing the video to Instagram, Prince Harry wrote, ‘I said I’ll give it a shot…’, teasing his singing skills as he added, ‘Sound On 🔊’.

The video shows Harry and Jon in the studio’s sound booth, both wearing headphones while the Livin’ On A Prayer hitmaker cradles a guitar ready to record.

The pair are preparing to sing as Jon tries to calm the Prince telling him “it’s easy” and to “breathe deep” and “shout it out”.

However, in a move to tease fans, just as the duo start to sing the video cuts out, with the royal’s caption promising that there will be more to come, adding, ‘Stay tuned for more to come later…’.

Harry also shared a photo to his Instagram story of and the Wanted Dead or Alive hitmaker in the studio, as well as a group shot of the two with the Invictus Games choir.

And of course they went out to the legendary zebra crossing where the Beatles shot their iconic Abbey Road cover, with the Duke captioning the video, ‘We can’t come to Abbey Road and not get the 📸’.

Let’s hope we get to see the rest of the clip later!