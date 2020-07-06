Prince Harry admits it’s time to have ‘uncomfortable’ chats with the royal family about this huge topic

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry has spoken out to confess he feels it’s time he has “uncomfortable” conversations with the royal family about the history of the Commonwealth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for a special video call.

During the virtual meet up, Prince Harry opened up about his feelings on inequality and admitted there’s lots of conversations left to be had.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust for a video call last week.

During a conversation about equality, Prince Harry explained he feels that it’s time for the Commonwealth to “acknowledge the past” and to try and “right their wrongs”.

“When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past.

“So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do,” he said during the insightful chat.

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done, because, guess what, everybody benefits.”

The Queen’s grandson also opened up about his own biases when it comes to equality.

“We can’t deny or ignore the fact that all of us have been educated to see the world differently.

“However, once you start to realise that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware … so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today.

“There is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head.

“Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.”