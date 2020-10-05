Prince Louis looks adorable in £10 John Lewis jumper as he steals the show in new video

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Louis stole the show in a brand new royal video of the Cambridge kids.

Prince Louis stole the show when he and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, appeared in a brand new video of them speaking publicly for the very first time.

In the footage, little Louis can be seen wearing a seriously affordable jumper from high street favourite, John Lewis.

The youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brood left royal fans swooning when he appeared in the adorable upload shared on the Kensington Palace Instagram account.

In the rare footage of Prince George, Prince Charlotte and little Prince Louis, the three royal children can be heard speaking publicly for the first time ever, quizzing Sir David Attenborough on some rather sweet wildlife focussed questions.

While future King, Prince George, was keen to know which creature Sir David thinks will go extinct next, Princess Charlotte wondered whether the famous nature lover is a fan of spiders.

Prince Louis’ question came third, with the two-year-old tot asking Sir David what his favourite animal is.

In the clip, Louis can be seen wearing a jumper from one of mum Kate Middleton’s favourite high street brands, John Lewis.

The John Lewis & Partners Baby Organic Cotton Stripe Jumper cost just £9.80, featuring gorgeous sailor style stripes, contrast trims and wooden-style buttons.

Sadly but unsurprisingly, Louis’ jumper has already sold out online – proving he’s a little style icon just like the Duchess of Cambridge.

Luckily, there’s some rather similar ones available to buy for affordable prices, so you can dress your little one with inspiration from royalty.

La Redoute’s Breton Jumper fits children aged 3-12 years and features the same sailor style stripes as Prince Louis’.

It’s a super cosy autumn piece for children of all ages and the navy and white striped pattern is a timeless style.

The White Company’s 100% cotton Breton Stripe Jumper is ideal for layering all year round and is suitable for kids aged 1-6 years.

Its fresh white and navy striped pattern gives off the same seaside vibes as Prince Louis’ and is a staple in any kid’s wardrobe.

JoJo Maman Bébé’s classic Breton inspired jumper has a stylish twist with a simple yet adorable boat design.

It features the same buttoned side neck opening as Prince Louis’ as well as the same sailor theme – sure to be adored by any beach-loving little ones.