The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously revealed that her youngest son Prince Louis is a big fan of TV cook Mary Berry.

Prince Louis is such a big fan of Mary Berry that he “claps his hands” when he spots her on TV and uses her cookbooks to pick out what he wants to eat

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge previously revealed one of their youngest son’s first words was “Mary”.

And it seems his love for the former Great British Bake Off judge is still going strong.

The two-year-old royal apparently uses Mary’s cookbooks to pick out what he wants to eat, and also cheers whenever he sees her on the telly!

A source told Fabulous: “Prince Louis likes nothing better than to check on Mary Berry cookbooks.

“He loves the pictures, points out all the things he wants to eat, with The Very Chocolate Cake, Plum Crumble seeming to be hot favourites, and fruit scones being a must.

“Whenever he sees Mary on the television, he whoops and claps his hands.”

Prince William reportedly finds his son’s Mary obsession “hilarious”, and Mary is “delighted” she’s made such an impact on the toddler.

When she and William appeared on A Berry Merry Christmas, on BBC One in December, Kate Middleton confessed one of Louis’ first words was “Mary” – because of the family’s love of the chef.

Kate said: “One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf.

“And children are really fascinated by faces, and your face is all over your cooking books and he would say ‘That’s Mary Berry’.

“So he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”

The Christmas special saw William and Kate host a party, with a menu designed by Mary for charity staff working to support others over the festive period.

After filming, Mary described Kate as a “normal mum” who is “just like you and I”, as she appeared on Lorraine.

She called Kate and William a “really lovely” couple who “love each other” and want to do “all they can” for Britain.