New unseen photo of Prince Louis revealed in lovely gesture to royal fans

A new unseen photo of Prince Louis has been revealed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed a lovely new unseen photo of their youngest son Prince Louis.

The snap was unveiled in a sweet gesture to royal fans who reached out to the little one for his second birthday earlier this year.

An adorable new photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest son Prince Louis has been revealed.

In a lovely gesture to royal fans, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent out a sweet thank you card to those who had reached out for Prince Louis’s second birthday earlier this year.

The Royal Family are famously in the habit of sending out thank you cards to those who get in touch and send well wishes for special occasions, and this most recent reveal might be one of our favourites.

Prince Louis turned two back in April and one royal fan has now revealed the lovely thank you card that the Cambridges sent out to show their appreciation for the well wishes sent to their youngest son.

‘Birthday reply from Prince Louis🥰❤,’ Instagram fan account katsroyalletters wrote alongside the adorable photo of the young royal.

The post also gave a glimpse inside the card, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had written, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appreciated your kind thought in writing to Prince Louis as you did on the occasion of his second birthday.

‘This was greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their best wishes.‘

The photo shows the young prince wearing the same smart checked shirt he was seen in for the special photos released by mum Kate Middleton back in April to mark his second birthday.

