We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The royal father and son duo were previous spotted in the stands at a football match.

The Duke of Cambridge and son Prince George will be celebrating this sporting achievement.

The pair, who cheered on their favourite team Aston Villa, will be celebrating this latest exciting football news for the club.

It comes after David Beckham tells Prince William how he’s teaching his children about mental health

Prince William and his son George are keen football fans so it comes as no surprise that the pair were delighted over the latest sporting news.

Their beloved team Aston Villa remained in the Premier League after a nail biting 1-1 draw against West Ham.

And Prince William showed his support for the team when he shared a video on his social media.

The Prince, 38, retweeted a video posted by the team, which showed locker room scenes after their match. A crowd full of people could be seen singing and dancing to Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline as they celebrated the good news. The Prince added a comment which hinted at how narrowly Aston Villa had succeeded, captioning his tweet: “Never in doubt [grimacing face] #UpTheVilla W.”

Prince William and son George, seven, and daughter Charlotte, five, went to watch the club play once in 2019 along with mum Kate but were sat in the stands of the opposition team so had to keep their celebrations under control.

The Cambridges watched Norwich City vs Aston Villa, but renowned football fan, Prince William, was a little subdued at the game, despite the match ending in a 5-1 victory to Villa.

But Prince William later explained, ‘I wasn’t celebrating, that was the problem,’ the Prince explained, adding, ‘I was sitting with the home fans. George did my bit of celebrating for me.’

No doubt when son Louis, two, is old enough he too will be joining in with the royal football fans.