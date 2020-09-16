We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton don’t have custody of their children, and the reason might surprise you.

It’s due to a 300-year old royal rule that is still used today within the family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are devoted parents but the couple do not have custody of their children.

The royal couple are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but officially it’s the monarch who has custody of them.

So in this case, it’s the Queen who has official custody over her grandchildren.

This rule was written by King George I, explaining that the reigning sovereign claims legal custody of all minor grandchildren in the royal family.

Monica Koenig, a royal expert recently told Harper’s Bazaar, “This goes back to King George I, and the law’s never been changed.

“He did it because he had a very poor relationship with his son, the future King George II, so they had this law passed that meant the King was the guardian of his grandchildren.”

The rule is officially known as as The Grand Opinion for the Prerogative Concerning the Royal Family 1717 and is still active today.

The ruling is believed to have stemmed from an argument between King George I and his son over who should be godparent to one of his children, so the king had the rule enacted to make himself guardian.

In fact it’s so powerful that the monarch has a say over their education, travel and even marriage, if they deemed it necessary.